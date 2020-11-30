Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Mercados

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads November gains in Latam FX

By Ambar Warrick

0 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Real set to add over 7% in Nov
    * Latam stocks set for second-best month on record
    * Brazil sovereign debt issues to remain challeging-
economist

    By Ambar Warrick
    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's real was set to outperform its
Latin American peers in November on improving fiscal and
economic trends, while optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine and the
prospect of stable U.S. politics saw most regional stocks and
units gaining for the month.
    The currency, which rose 0.3% the day, was set
to add more than 7% for November, its best month in two years.
Brazilian stocks were set for their best month in 17
years with a more-than 17% gain.
    Brazil's public sector posted an unexpected surplus in
October, the latest in a line of positive data that has
underscored a fledgling recovery in Latin America's largest
economy.
    But the real has vastly under-performed its regional peers
this year, due to rising coronavirus cases and concerns over
sustainable government spending due to the pandemic.
    "Debt financing will remain challenging amid a large number
of maturities in early 2021. This outlook could change if the
legislature passes measures that will reduce spending, but
failure to move ahead with reforms mean that the Treasury will
continue to face a difficult environment," Wilson Ferrarezi,
economist at TS Lombard, wrote in a note.
    Other regional stocks and currencies were muted, but were
set for strong monthly gains after a series of positive COVID-19
vaccine updates, while Joe Biden's U.S. presidential win raised
hopes of stabler trade policies in the world's largest economy.
    
    The MSCI's index of Latam stocks was set to
add more than 24% in November, its second-best month on record.
    A surge in oil prices over the month, thanks to expectations
of recovering demand after the rollout of a vaccine, saw the
currencies of crude exporters Mexico and Colombia
set to add about 5.2% and 7.2% for the month, respectively.
    Mexico's peso was also aided by the central bank pausing a
rate-cutting cycle.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest      Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1214.36               -1.33
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2243.89                0.23
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              110664.86                0.08
                                        
 Mexico IPC                          -                   -
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4123.04                0.15
                                        
 Argentina MerVal                    -                   -
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1261.74                   - Currencies             Latest      Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.3100                0.28
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.0756               -0.25
                                        
 Chile peso                      767.7               -0.05
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3596.58                0.23
 Peru sol                        3.602                0.00
                                        
 Argentina peso                81.2900               -0.27
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

    
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up