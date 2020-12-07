Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps over 1%, other Latam FX muted

By Sruthi Shankar, Medha Singh

    * Real outperforms Latam peers
    * Mexico and Colombia pesos retreat from 9-month highs
    * Chile central bank expected to hold rates 

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real jumped on Monday ahead
of the central bank meeting later this week while demand for
most other Latin American currencies was dimmed by new rounds of
restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
    The real breached the psychological level of 5.10
against the dollar.
    While the bank is likely to maintain the benchmark Selic
rate at a record low of 2.0% on Wednesday, there are growing
expectations it will signal the start of a tightening cycle from
the second half of 2021, according to a Reuters poll.

    The currency has posted strong gains in the recent weeks on
hopes that a rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will speed up an
economic revival, even as concerns remain about a second wave of
cases and Brazil's public finances.
    "Against the background of the historically low key interest
rates level the BRL remains susceptible, and concerns about the
fiscal policy discipline of the Bolsonaro government could also
boil up again at any point in time," Commerzbank analysts wrote
in a note.
    U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley said it was sticking to
its core view that developing economy currencies and select
countries' bonds would continue to climb, but was dialing back
its bullish bets after November's surge.
    Brazil's Bovespa touched its highest level in more
than 10-months, with shares in airline Gol Linhas Aereas
Inteligentes jumping 5% after it made a proposal to
absorb loyalty program Smiles Fidelidade. Smiles rose
3.8%.
    The pesos of Colombia and Mexico eased from
nine-month highs as a subdued appetite for risk globally spilled
over. 
    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador nominated
finance ministry official Galia Borja to serve as a new deputy
governor of the central bank, replacing one of the most hawkish
members of the monetary authority.
    The Chilean peso edged lower ahead of the central
bank's monetary policy announcement. Traders expect Chile's
0.50% interest rate, its lowest in a decade, to be held
unchanged. 
        
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies: 
    
        Stock indexes                 Latest   Daily %
                                               change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                1252.90     0.15
 MSCI LatAm                           2391.87        1
 Brazil Bovespa                     114232.09     0.42
 Mexico IPC                          43158.27    -1.12
 Chile IPSA                           4130.72    -1.44
 Argentina MerVal                    54730.38   -0.765
 Colombia COLCAP                      1378.51     2.78
                                                      
            Currencies                Latest   Daily %
                                               change
 Brazil real                           5.0718     1.03
 Mexico peso                          19.8455    -0.39
 Chile peso                               745    -0.12
 Colombia peso                           3488    -0.69
 Peru sol                              3.6028    -0.44
 Argentina peso (interbank)           81.6500    -0.10
                                               
 Argentina peso (parallel)                146     3.42
                                               
 

 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alison Williams and Grant McCool)

