Mercados

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso hits nine-month high in tepid Latam markets

By Medha Singh, Shashank Nayar

    * Mexican peso outperforms
    * Chile, Argentina, Peru and Colombia stock markets shut
    * Brazil's real pauses ahead of c.bank meet

 (Adds comments, updates prices throughout)
    Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso firmed on Tuesday while
other Latin American currencies sagged against a perky dollar as
positive coronavirus vaccine updates eclipsed concerns about
resurgent infections.
    Mexico's peso advanced 0.6% to trade at 19.7921
against the greenback despite mixed oil prices.
    The country's currency commission said on Monday it would
hold two dollar auctions totaling $3 billion using its swap line
with the U.S. Federal Reserve, aimed at boosting liquidity.

    Broadly, world markets recovered after further encouraging
updates on vaccines fueled bets of a swift economic recovery,
eclipsing jitters over no Brexit deal and new curbs to fight the
pandemic's spread.
    Brazil's real paused at a 6-month high ahead of a
central bank meeting on Wednesday where policymakers are
expected to maintain the benchmark Selic rate at a record low of
2.0%.
    Data, however, showed inflation in the country topped the
central bank's official year-end target, lending weight to
expectations that the tightening cycle will begin next year and 
earlier than thought.
    "The rise in the headline rate was, once again, pushed up by
surging food inflation... there's little evidence so far that
this is translating into broader inflationary pressures," said
William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital
Economics.
    Sao Paolo-listed shares dipped after rising as much
as 0.5% earlier in the session. Food processor BRF SA
surged 9% after it said it aims to invest about 55 billion reais
($10.8 billion) in the next 10 years to expand its business.

    Meanwhile, stock markets in Chile, Argentina, Peru and
Colombia remain shut for holiday.
    Chile's central bank left headline rates steady at 0.5% as
expected on Monday with traders and analysts predicting rates to
remain unchanged for the next year. Chilean peso ended
near one-year high on Monday.
     Argentina's Buenos Aires province has extended an
already-delayed deadline to Jan. 4 for bondholders to agree a
deal to restructure some $7 billion in foreign debt, the local
government said in a statement.
    Pressure on sovereign debt profiles among Latin American
countries will continue in 2021, in part due to an uneven
recovery in the region, Fitch Ratings agency said on Tuesday.


    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: 
     
        Stock indexes                 Latest   Daily %
                                               change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                1252.32    -0.09
 MSCI LatAm                           2367.83    -0.82
 Brazil Bovespa                     113308.17    -0.25
 Mexico IPC                          42946.15    -0.71
 Chile IPSA                                 -        -
 Argentina MerVal                           -        -
 Colombia COLCAP                            -        -
                                                      
            Currencies                Latest   Daily %
                                               change
 Brazil real                           5.1179     0.10
 Mexico peso                          19.7509     0.54
 Chile peso                                 -        -
 Colombia peso                         3488.5    -0.01
 Peru sol                              3.6028     0.00
 Argentina peso (interbank)           81.6500    -0.10
                                               
 Argentina peso (parallel)                146     3.42
                                               
 
 (Reporting by Medha Singh, Shashank Nayar and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Chizu Nomiyama)

