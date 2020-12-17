Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Mercados

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso advances as central bank stands pat; Latam assets shine

By Medha Singh

0 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Banxico holds rates in split decision
    * LatAm stocks, currencies near March highs
    * Chilean peso jumps as copper prices nears 8-year high

 (Adds comment, details; updates prices)
    By Medha Singh
    Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso climbed on Thursday
after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold
in a split decision, with other currencies and stocks in the
region supported by increased risk appetite on optimism over
fresh U.S. stimulus.
    The peso firmed 0.5% higher at 19.7809 per dollar as
Bank of Mexico said the rates "pause" provides the necessary
room to confirm that the trajectory of inflation converges to
the target.
    At its last monetary policy meeting, the central bank
unexpectedly held borrowing costs steady for the first time in
nearly 1-1/2 years, citing the need for a pause to weigh
inflationary pressures.
    "Banxico is a conservative central bank that takes its time
in changing its views," Citi's Dirk Willer said.
    "It would be unusual to resume the easing cycle after
calling for a pause, after only one meeting."
    The peso of Latin America's second-largest economy rose for
the third day after lawmakers agreed to overhaul a new central
bank bill that shook confidence in the financial system, with
critics warning it could force the bank to absorb laundered drug
money.
    The Chilean peso jumped to a 14-month high as prices for the
country's main export copper surged inched toward their highest
in nearly eight years on falling stockpiles.
    MSCIs index of Latin American currencies and
stocks hovered near their early March highs as
the dollar tumbled to its lowest in over two years.
    Top U.S. Republicans and Democrats were closer than ever to
producing a fresh round of fiscal aid to salve the heavy human
and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
    Even after rallying sharply over the past month, driven by
bets on a vaccine-led recovery in the global economy, the MSCI
LatAm stocks and currency indexes are set to end 2020 lower.
    JPMorgan cross asset analyst John Normand expects the MSCI
LatAm equity index to rise to target 2,600 points in 2021, a
nearly 6% upside from Wednesday's close.
    Among currencies, Normand is "overweight" on Brazil,
"neutral" on Mexico and Chile and "underweight" on Peru,
Colombia and Argentina.
    Mexico's benchmark hovered near its highest level
since February on a boost from financial group Banorte
 and retailer Walmex while those in
Brazil blimbed 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
 Stock indexes                                  daily % change
                                     Latest     
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 1271.85            0.64
 MSCI LatAm                            2483.73            1.61
 Brazil Bovespa                      118093.92             0.2
 Mexico IPC                           44422.33            1.44
 Chile IPSA                            4200.52            2.18
 Argentina MerVal                     53192.49          -0.025
 Colombia COLCAP                       1435.32            0.97 Currencies                                     daily % change
                                                
                                        Latest  
 Brazil real                            5.0754            0.64
 Mexico peso                           19.7870            0.19
 Chile peso                              721.6            1.69
 Colombia peso                         3411.85            0.18
 Peru sol                                3.587           -0.01
 Argentina peso (interbank)            82.7100           -0.10
                                                
 
    

 (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci
and Alistair Bell)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up