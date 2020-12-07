EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real near 20-week high, other Latam currencies subdued

* Real outperforms Latam peers * Mexico, Colombia markets hit by lower oil prices * Chile central bank expected to hold rates By Sruthi Shankar Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real hit a near 20-week high on Monday, but the pesos of Colombia and Mexico eased as oil prices slid on worries about a resurgent coronavirus pandemic forcing renewed restrictions. The real jumped 1% to trade at 5.1006 per dollar ahead of the central bank meeting this week. While investors expect the bank to maintain the benchmark Selic rate at a record low of 2.0% on Wednesday, there are growing expectations it will signal the start of a tightening cycle from the second half of 2021, according to a Reuters poll. The currency has posted strong gains in the recent weeks on hopes that a rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will revive an economic recovery, even as concerns remain about a second wave of cases and the country's public finances. "Fiscal concerns remain elevated but prospects for a more constructive outlook have emerged as the government and Congress appear committed to tighten fiscal accounts in 2021," ING's Gustavo Rangel said in a note. "Robust domestic activity data along with stronger risk appetite for EM assets, and a weaker USD, also bode well for local market assets in the coming weeks." The benchmark Bovespa hit its highest level since Feb. 21, with shares in airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes jumping 5% after it made a merger proposal to the board of loyalty program Smiles Fidelidade. Smiles rose 3.8%. The Colombian and the Mexican pesos eased from nine-month highs hit last week as a slide in crude prices hit the exporters' currencies. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would nominate finance ministry official Galia Borja to serve as a new deputy governor of the central bank. Borja, who currently serves as treasurer, is set to replace Javier Guzman, known as one of the central bank's more hawkish board members. The Chilean peso edged lower ahead of the central bank's monetary policy announcement. Traders expect Chile's 0.50% interest rate, its lowest in a decade, to be held unchanged. Gains across global markets were limited by worries about U.S.-China tensions and the lack of progress on a Brexit trade deal. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1253.73 0.22 MSCI LatAm 2393.29 1.06 Brazil Bovespa 114284.38 0.47 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4181.63 -0.23 Argentina MerVal 54730.38 -0.765 Colombia COLCAP 1337.07 -0.31 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1054 1.08% Mexico peso 19.8073 -0.20 Chile peso 745.2 -0.15 Colombia peso 3488.53 -0.70 Peru sol 3.5948 -0.22 Argentina peso (interbank) 81.6500 -0.10 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)