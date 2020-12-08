Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso outperforms in tepid Latam markets

By Shashank Nayar

    * Mexican peso outperforms
    * Broader markets mixed 
    * Real pauses ahead of c.bank meet

    Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso bounced on Tuesday, while
other Latin American currencies held steady against the dollar
as investors balanced hopes over fresh economic stimulus against
worries about a resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
    Mexico's peso firmed 0.4% to trade at 19.7761 per
dollar despite mixed oil prices.
    The country's currency commission said on Monday it would
hold two dollar auctions totaling $3 billion using its swap line
with the U.S. Federal Reserve, aimed at boosting liquidity.

    Broadly, world markets paused after a recent rally as
investors awaited progress on U.S. stimulus package, while
uncertainty around a post-Brexit trade deal and European Union
budget weighed on the mood. 
    Brazil's real held near a 6-month high ahead of a
central bank meeting where policymakers are expected to maintain
the benchmark Selic rate at a record low of 2.0%.
    Data, however, showed inflation in the country topped the
central bank's official year-end target, lending weight to
expectations that the tightening cycle will begin next year and 
earlier than thought.
    Sao Paolo-listed shares rose with food processor BRF
SA surging 9% after it said it aims to invest about
55 billion reais ($10.8 billion) in the next 10 years to expand
its business.
    Chile's peso held near a one-year high after the
central bank left headline rates steady at 0.5%, in-line with
market expectations.
     Argentina's Buenos Aires province has extended an
already-delayed deadline to Jan. 4 for bondholders to agree a
deal to restructure some $7 billion in foreign debt, the local
government said in a statement.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: 
    
                                       Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    1252.27       -0.09
 MSCI LatAm                               2389.22        0.07
 Brazil Bovespa                         114222.66        0.56
 Mexico IPC                              43510.48        0.59
 Chile IPSA                               4130.41       -1.45
 Argentina MerVal                        54730.38      -0.765
 Colombia COLCAP                          1363.74        1.68 Currencies                  Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                               5.0950        0.09
 Mexico peso                              19.7761        0.41
 Chile peso                                 743.9        0.00
 Colombia peso                            3488.46       -0.01
 Peru sol                                  3.6028        0.00
 Argentina peso (interbank)               81.6500       -0.10
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

