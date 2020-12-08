EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso outperforms in tepid Latam markets

* Mexican peso outperforms * Broader markets mixed * Real pauses ahead of c.bank meet By Shashank Nayar Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso bounced on Tuesday, while other Latin American currencies held steady against the dollar as investors balanced hopes over fresh economic stimulus against worries about a resurgent coronavirus pandemic. Mexico's peso firmed 0.4% to trade at 19.7761 per dollar despite mixed oil prices. The country's currency commission said on Monday it would hold two dollar auctions totaling $3 billion using its swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve, aimed at boosting liquidity. Broadly, world markets paused after a recent rally as investors awaited progress on U.S. stimulus package, while uncertainty around a post-Brexit trade deal and European Union budget weighed on the mood. Brazil's real held near a 6-month high ahead of a central bank meeting where policymakers are expected to maintain the benchmark Selic rate at a record low of 2.0%. Data, however, showed inflation in the country topped the central bank's official year-end target, lending weight to expectations that the tightening cycle will begin next year and earlier than thought. Sao Paolo-listed shares rose with food processor BRF SA surging 9% after it said it aims to invest about 55 billion reais ($10.8 billion) in the next 10 years to expand its business. Chile's peso held near a one-year high after the central bank left headline rates steady at 0.5%, in-line with market expectations. Argentina's Buenos Aires province has extended an already-delayed deadline to Jan. 4 for bondholders to agree a deal to restructure some $7 billion in foreign debt, the local government said in a statement. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1252.27 -0.09 MSCI LatAm 2389.22 0.07 Brazil Bovespa 114222.66 0.56 Mexico IPC 43510.48 0.59 Chile IPSA 4130.41 -1.45 Argentina MerVal 54730.38 -0.765 Colombia COLCAP 1363.74 1.68 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0950 0.09 Mexico peso 19.7761 0.41 Chile peso 743.9 0.00 Colombia peso 3488.46 -0.01 Peru sol 3.6028 0.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 81.6500 -0.10 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)