EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps after central bank surprise, strong retail sales

By Sruthi Shankar

0 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real jumped on Thursday
after the central bank hinted for the first time its policy
easing cycle could end soon amid a rise in inflation, while data
showed a better-than-expected upward move in October retail
sales.  
    The real firmed by more than 1% to trade at 5.1120
per dollar, outperforming its Latin American peers.
    The central bank's rate-setting committee - known as Copom -
 kept its key interest rate at a record low 2.00% and said
conditions for forward guidance still hold, but for the first
time, outlined a scenario where that guidance could be
withdrawn.
    "That does not mean that the central bank will soon hike
rates, but at least rate hikes are slowly becoming a prospect
again," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX & EM analyst at Commerzbank, 
 in a note.
    Figures this week showed annual consumer inflation in
November topped 4% for the first time since February. That is
the mid-point of the central bank's target range for the year.
    The real has rallied about 15% since hitting a record low of
5.9708 per dollar in mid-May on continuing recovery in Latin
America's largest economy and optimism around the rollout of
COVID-19 vaccines.
    Government data on Thursday showed retail sales in October
grew 8.3% from the year-earlier period, compared to expectations
for a 6.7% increase, as per Reuters poll.
    Sao Paolo shares gained 0.5% to trade near their
strongest levels since February, with banks providing the
biggest boost.
    Mining company Vale rose over a percent as
benchmark iron ore futures in China surged more than 7% to hit a
contract high.
    Shares in Brazil's biggest hospital chain Rede D'or
 soared 13% on their stock market debut after the
company raised 11.4 billion reais ($2.24 billion) in an IPO this
week.
    Among other currencies, the Mexican peso edged lower,
but the Colombian and Chilean pesos on the back of
strong commodity prices.  
    The Peruvian sol held steady ahead of a central bank
meeting where interest rates are expected to be held at a
historic low of 0.25%.
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                                       Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    1250.08       -0.46
 MSCI LatAm                               2368.13        0.39
 Brazil Bovespa                         113596.68        0.53
 Mexico IPC                                  0.00           0
 Chile IPSA                               4174.00        0.61
 Argentina MerVal                            0.00           0
 Colombia COLCAP                          1383.59           0 Currencies                  Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                               5.1120        1.19
 Mexico peso                              19.9850       -0.65
 Chile peso                                 738.6        0.58
 Colombia peso                            3466.63        0.21
 Peru sol                                  3.5968        0.05
 Argentina peso (interbank)               82.1200       -0.09
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)

