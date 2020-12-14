Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Mercados

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed after a strong start on vaccine optimism

By Reuters Staff

0 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Brazil's real reverses early gains 
    * Petrobras boosts Bovespa as oil rises 
    * Mexican peso steady after 3-day losing run 

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's real strengthened to close to 5
per dollar on Monday before reversing course, while the Mexican
peso steadied after a three-day losing run driven by optimism
around the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. 
    The real fell 0.8% to 5.0872 per dollar, having earlier
firmed to as much as 5.0094 in an attempt to breach the key
5-per-dollar level last hit in mid-June. 
    The reversal of early gains came as central bank data showed
Brazilian economic activity grew in October, although the pace
of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic lost momentum.

    However, against a broadly weakening dollar, the Mexican
, Colombian and Chilean pesos all firmed.
    Investors placed riskier bets on hopes of a speedy economic
recovery as the first inoculations in the United States with    
the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside trial were set to
be administered.
    Meanwhile, the Brazilian government unveiled its
long-awaited national vaccination plan over the weekend, with an
initial goal of vaccinating about one-fourth of the population
in the first half of 2021.
    The country's benchmark stock index rose 0.2%, with
shares in state-run oil firm Petrobras SA gaining
0.8% after crude prices climbed on hopes of improving fuel
demand. 
    The company also said it had kicked off the non-binding
phase of the sale of a 50% stake in the Marlim field in the
Campos basin. 
    Brazilian telecom firms Telefonica Brasil SA and
TIM SA added 1% and 2.8% respectively, as the
companies were expected to win the auction for Oi SA's
 cellular operations in a joint bid with America
Movil's Claro.     
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                                       Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    1252.17       -0.44
 MSCI LatAm                               2401.25       -0.42
 Brazil Bovespa                         115304.84        0.15
 Mexico IPC                              43362.19       -0.57
 Chile IPSA                               4098.80        0.32
 Argentina MerVal                        54428.20       1.125
 Colombia COLCAP                          1386.56        0.65 Currencies                  Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                               5.0872       -0.80
 Mexico peso                              20.1365       -0.01
 Chile peso                                 731.4        0.14
 Colombia peso                            3425.19        0.30
 Peru sol                                  3.5857        0.17
 Argentina peso (interbank)               82.4500       -0.28
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up