EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX wobbles as dollar steadies, stocks rise

* Latam FX index set to clock small weekly gain * Fall in copper prices drags Chile's peso * Steady dollar puts pressure on EM currencies Dec 18 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies dropped on Friday as the dollar regained poise after a week-long beating, with uncertainties about Brazil's fiscal health and a jump in COVID-19 infections dragging on the real currency. The real slipped 0.2%, on course to end the week slightly lower as Brazil recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over three months. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the government may consider new economic measures to address the pandemic, depending on how it evolves, but his remarks did little to cheer markets. Broadly, the U.S. dollar consolidated losses after a week of declines that pushed it to its lowest in two and a half years against major currencies. The MSCI index of Latin American currencies slid 0.5%, set to the end week flat. The currency of the world's top copper producer, Chile fell after copper prices pulled back from above the $8,000 a tonne level. The decline reflected caution among some investors due to a tapering off of physical demand at high prices. The Mexican and Columbia pesos dropped despite stronger oil prices. Stocks in the region edged higher. They were on course for their seventh straight week of gains as optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will speed economic recovery next year as well as signs of progress in U.S. stimulus talks lifted sentiment globally. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1269.58 -0.27 MSCI LatAm 2494.37 0.07 Brazil Bovespa 118980.79 0.49 Mexico IPC 44361.01 0.08 Chile IPSA 4232.43 0.79 Argentina MerVal 53275.61 0.301 Colombia COLCAP 1440.29 -0.23 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0855 -0.16 Mexico peso 19.8740 -0.40 Chile peso 725.4 -0.52 Colombia peso 3420.04 -0.24 Peru sol 3.596 -0.25 Argentina peso (interbank) 82.8400 -0.14 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)