EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso jumps as Brexit trade deal lifts mood

(There will be no Latam-focused emerging markets report on Dec 25 because of the Christmas holiday) Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso rose in thin pre-Christmas trading on Thursday, leading gains among Latin American currencies as the dollar weakened after the announcement of a post-Brexit trade deal. The Mexican peso rose 0.8% to a near 1-week high, with data showing the country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate up at 4.5% in November, compared with 4.7% in October. Of 12 million people who left the workforce in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some 9.9 million were back in employment by November, the national statistics agency said. Global markets found relief as the United Kingdom and European Union sealed a Brexit trade agreement a day before Christmas holidays in one of the most important deals in recent European history. That dented the safe-haven appeal of the dollar and boosted riskier emerging market currencies, including the Colombian and the Chilean pesos. Meanwhile, Mexico inoculated its first person against COVID-19, while the first 10,000 doses of a 10-million order of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine reached Chile. Stocks in the region were subdued, with markets in Brazil and Argentina closed on Thursday ahead of Christmas holidays. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1252.19 -0.47 MSCI LatAm 2419.75 -0.14 Brazil Bovespa - - Mexico IPC 43318.54 -0.64 Chile IPSA 4112.16 -1.06 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1412.13 -0.32 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real - - Mexico peso 19.8972 0.76 Chile peso 711.5 0.31 Colombia peso 3489.46 0.24 Peru sol 3.612 -0.14 Argentina peso (interbank) - - (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)