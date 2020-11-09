European stock futures jump as Biden wins U.S. presidency

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - European stock index futures jumped to a three-week high on Monday as a victory for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden in the election raised hopes of better trade ties between Washington and Europe.

Stoxx 50 futures were up 1.5% by 0640 GMT, while German DAX futures and London’s FTSE futures gained 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei share average reached a high last seen almost three decades ago, while futures tracking the U.S. S&P 500 index jumped 1.4%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 had jumped 7% last week, ending Friday with one of its best weeks this year. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)