European stocks seek direction after Wall Street rally

Oct 6 (Reuters) - European stocks were little changed on Tuesday as mixed corporate updates tempered optimism about fresh U.S. stimulus measures that bolstered Wall Street indexes overnight.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1% by 0716 GMT, with the German DAX and France’s CAC 40 trading flat, while London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%.

Global markets saw a relief rally as U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from the hospital on Monday following treatment for COVID-19 and the prospects for a fresh U.S. stimulus package appeared to brighten.

Puma slid 3.6% after French luxury group Kering said it had completed the sale of a 5.9% stake in the German sportswear group.

Swiss technology accessories make Logitech fell 3.8% after Bloomberg reported that Apple had stopped selling headphones and wireless speakers from rivals as it plans to launch its own products.

French waste and water firm Suez jumped 4.9% after rival Veolia succeeded in buying 29.9% of the company owned by power group Engie.

Shares of Veolia and Engie rose nearly 1% each. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)