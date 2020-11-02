German stocks boosted by upbeat China data, London lags on lockdown worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most European markets started November’s trading on a positive note as accelerating Chinese factory activity helped outweigh concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak that drove major economies back into a lockdown.

The trade-reliant German DAX rose 0.3% on Monday after a private business survey showed activity in China’s factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in October.

France’s CAC 40 and Spain’s IBEX rose marginally after last week’s sharp losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index logged its worst weekly selloff since mid-June last week after France and Germany imposed nationwide lockdowns, with several other European countries tightening restrictions.

London markets lagged, down 0.1%, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced over the weekend that new restrictions across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until Dec. 2. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)