GRAINS-Prices set for weekly loss as world supply concerns ease

* Wheat near 2-month low as Australia, Canada crops weigh * Brazil rain tempers soybean, corn supply fears * Market awaiting further signs of China demand (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Colin Packham PARIS/SYDNEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures edged lower on Friday and were heading for weekly losses as bumper wheat harvests in Australia and Canada along with rain relief for soy and corn crops in Brazil tempered talk of tightening global supplies. A lack of fresh sales of U.S. corn and soybeans to China was also curbing prices, although a slide in the dollar index to a 2-1/2 year low this week could help U.S. exports going forward. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3% at $11.64-1/2 a bushel, staying on course for a first weekly decline in five weeks. CBOT corn was down 0.8% at $4.23 a bushel and also set to end a run of four weekly gains. Wheat was down 0.8% at $5.80 a bushel, near a two-month low struck on Tuesday. "Weather conditions are improving in Brazil and in Argentina thanks to further rains," consultancy Agritel said in a note. The arrival of showers in dry parts of Brazil should help crops in the world's biggest soybean exporter. Dry conditions in Brazil have stoked fears that a disappointing harvest would strain international supply after China already swept up much of the new U.S. harvest. The improved weather outlook in South America has coincided with a lull in Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans and corn by China. However, soybeans drew some spillover support from a rally in edible oils, with a surge in palm oil to an 8-1/2 year high pulling soyoil up in its wake. In wheat, Statistics Canada on Thursday pegged 2020/21 Canadian wheat production at a seven-year high of 35.2 million tonnes. That added to supply pressure created this week by an increased forecast of Australia's harvest and a Russian proposal to expand its grain export quota. The approach of the winter dormancy period for wheat crops in the northern hemisphere was also curbing momentum in wheat prices, despite uncertainty over the state of Russian crops. Prices at 1331 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2019 Move CBOT wheat 580.00 -4.50 -0.77 558.75 3.80 CBOT corn 423.00 -3.50 -0.82 387.75 9.09 CBOT soy 1164.50 -3.75 -0.32 955.50 21.87 Paris wheat Dec 206.75 -1.50 -0.72 188.75 9.54 Paris maize Jan 188.50 -0.75 -0.40 179.00 5.31 Paris rape Feb 408.25 0.75 0.18 391.75 4.21 WTI crude oil 45.89 0.25 0.55 61.06 -24.84 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 0.22 1.1210 8.54 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)