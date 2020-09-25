Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
GRAINS-Soybeans hover around $10 after pullback on harvest pressure

By Gus Trompiz, Naveen Thukral

    * Soybeans down 4% this week in retreat from 2-year high
    * U.S. harvest curbs soy, corn prices while exports underpin

    PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little
changed on Friday, consolidating around the $10 threshold after a sharp pullback
this week fuelled by an advancing U.S. harvest.
    Corn was firm after also falling this week, with strong exports continuing
to underpin the market.
    Wheat ticked lower.
    "The U.S. harvest is progressing well," said one Singapore-based trader at
an international trading company. "I wouldn't say yields are fantastic, but they
are pretty decent."
    The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was
0.1% lower at $9.98-3/4 a bushel at 1110 GMT, putting it on course for a 4.3%
drop this week.
    Last Friday, the contract reached its highest since late May 2018.
    "The contract seems to be consolidating a bit, but it will have to be
watched closely to see if it can hold the symbolic $10 level," a European trader
said.
    A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed export sales of corn
at 2.139 million tonnes and soybeans at 3.195 million tonnes, both topping the
higher end of market expectations.
    However, the USDA did not report a fresh deal for soybeans to China in its
daily reporting system, snapping a stretch of 14 straight trading days after a
so-called flash sale has been announced.    
    CBOT corn was up 0.5% at $3.65-1/4 a bushel and wheat was down
0.5% at $5.47.
    Wheat markets had rallied with support from purchases by importing countries
and a surge in Russian export prices, but forecasts calling for rain in parched
wheat belts in Ukraine and Argentina in the coming days helped curb the upward
trend.
    
    
 Prices at 1110 GMT                                                   
                                  Last  Change    Pct     End  Ytd Pct
                                                 Move    2019     Move
  CBOT wheat                    547.00   -2.75  -0.50  558.75    -2.10
  CBOT corn                     365.25    1.75   0.48  387.75    -5.80
  CBOT soy                      998.75   -1.25  -0.12  955.50     4.53
  Paris wheat December          192.50    0.25   0.13  188.75     1.99
  Paris maize Nov               171.75   -0.25  -0.15  174.75    -1.72
  Paris rape Nov                383.25    2.50   0.66  391.50    -2.11
  WTI crude oil                  39.94   -0.37  -0.92   61.06   -34.59
  Euro/dlr                        1.16    0.00  -0.32  1.1210     3.79
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
 futures in euros per tonne
 
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
