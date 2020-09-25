GRAINS-Soybeans hover around $10 after pullback on harvest pressure

* Soybeans down 4% this week in retreat from 2-year high * U.S. harvest curbs soy, corn prices while exports underpin (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Friday, consolidating around the $10 threshold after a sharp pullback this week fuelled by an advancing U.S. harvest. Corn was firm after also falling this week, with strong exports continuing to underpin the market. Wheat ticked lower. "The U.S. harvest is progressing well," said one Singapore-based trader at an international trading company. "I wouldn't say yields are fantastic, but they are pretty decent." The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was 0.1% lower at $9.98-3/4 a bushel at 1110 GMT, putting it on course for a 4.3% drop this week. Last Friday, the contract reached its highest since late May 2018. "The contract seems to be consolidating a bit, but it will have to be watched closely to see if it can hold the symbolic $10 level," a European trader said. A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed export sales of corn at 2.139 million tonnes and soybeans at 3.195 million tonnes, both topping the higher end of market expectations. However, the USDA did not report a fresh deal for soybeans to China in its daily reporting system, snapping a stretch of 14 straight trading days after a so-called flash sale has been announced. CBOT corn was up 0.5% at $3.65-1/4 a bushel and wheat was down 0.5% at $5.47. Wheat markets had rallied with support from purchases by importing countries and a surge in Russian export prices, but forecasts calling for rain in parched wheat belts in Ukraine and Argentina in the coming days helped curb the upward trend. Prices at 1110 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2019 Move CBOT wheat 547.00 -2.75 -0.50 558.75 -2.10 CBOT corn 365.25 1.75 0.48 387.75 -5.80 CBOT soy 998.75 -1.25 -0.12 955.50 4.53 Paris wheat December 192.50 0.25 0.13 188.75 1.99 Paris maize Nov 171.75 -0.25 -0.15 174.75 -1.72 Paris rape Nov 383.25 2.50 0.66 391.50 -2.11 WTI crude oil 39.94 -0.37 -0.92 61.06 -34.59 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 -0.32 1.1210 3.79 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)