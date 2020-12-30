Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
GRAINS-Soybeans slip from 6-1/2-year high as Argentina strike ends

By Reuters Staff

 (Updates with latest prices)
    SHANGHAI/PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices on
Wednesday slid from a 6-1/2-year high hit in the previous
session as Argentine soy crushers signed a deal with oilseed
workers to end a strike that had pushed up prices.      
    The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) slid 0.7% to $12.87-1/2 a bushel at around
1100 GMT. On Tuesday the market had hit $12.99-1/2, its highest
since June 2014.
    Wheat was down 0.4% at $6.16-1/4 a bushel.
    Corn on a 12-day winning streak, slipping 0.6% to
$4.63-1/4 a bushel. On Tuesday it had risen to $4.67-1/4, its
highest since June 2014.
    Argentina's soy crushing companies signed a contract with
the country's oilseed workers' unions late on Tuesday, ending a
20-day strike over wages that had paralysed exports from the
world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed.
    The deal, following more than 10 hours of negotiations,
includes a two-part 25% increase in salaries from January to
August. 
    Increases for the rest of the year are to be determined by
the inflation rate, Argentina's CIARA soy crushing chamber said
in a statement.
    The labour strike by the oilseed workers and grain
inspectors had idled Argentina's ports, backing up more than 140
export ships.
    Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade
corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on
Tuesday, traders said.
    
 Prices at 1107 GMT                                                
                                Last  Change    Pct     End     Ytd
                                               Move    2019     Pct
                                                               Move
  CBOT wheat                  616.25   -2.25  -0.36  558.75   10.29
  CBOT corn                   463.25   -2.75  -0.59  387.75   19.47
  CBOT soy                   1287.50   -8.50  -0.66  955.50   34.75
  Paris wheat Dec             211.25   -0.75  -0.35  188.25   12.22
  Paris maize Nov             205.00    4.25   2.12  174.75   17.31
  Paris rape Nov              417.00   -1.00  -0.24  391.50    6.51
  WTI crude oil                48.36    0.36   0.75   61.06  -20.80
  Euro/dlr                      1.23    0.00   0.23  1.1210    9.50
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
 futures in euros per tonne
 
    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow and Sybille de La Hamaide;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Jason Neely)

