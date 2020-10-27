Colombia's Grupo Bolivar raises $262.2 mln in ordinary bonds

BOGOTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Grupo Bolivar on Tuesday placed ordinary bonds for 1 trillion pesos ($262.2 million), with proceeds earmarked for investments and replacing debt, the stock exchange said.

Grupo Bolivar - one of Colombia’s largest financial conglomerates - issued paper for five, 10 and 25 years after receiving offers for 1.43 trillion pesos ($375 million), the stock exchange added.

The group owns Banco Davivienda, the third-largest bank in Colombia. ($1 = 3,812.82 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Jonathan Oatis)