AstraZeneca could profit from COVID-19 vaccine as early as July - FT

Oct 7 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca could start profiting from its COVID-19 vaccine as soon as July next year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a memo showing the British drugmaker can declare when it considers the pandemic to have ended.

The London-listed firm previously said it would not profit from the vaccine "during the pandemic", and the report attributes the development to a memorandum of understanding signed this year between AstraZeneca and Brazil's Fiocruz. (on.ft.com/3lgC0Xo)

