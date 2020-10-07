Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Mercados

AstraZeneca could profit from COVID-19 vaccine as early as July - FT

By Reuters Staff

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Oct 7 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca could start profiting from its COVID-19 vaccine as soon as July next year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a memo showing the British drugmaker can declare when it considers the pandemic to have ended.

The London-listed firm previously said it would not profit from the vaccine "during the pandemic", and the report attributes the development to a memorandum of understanding signed this year between AstraZeneca and Brazil's Fiocruz. (on.ft.com/3lgC0Xo)

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up