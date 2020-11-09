Sao Paulo starts building production plant for China's Sinovac vaccine - governor

BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian state of São Paulo has begun building a facility to produce 100 million doses a year of China’s Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, which will be ready by September next year, Governor João Doria said on Monday.

Sao Paulo is also importing the vaccine before the facility is ready and Doria said the first batch of 120,000 imported Sinovac vaccines will arrive on November 20 with the state’s Butantan biomedical center receiving a total of 6 million doses by year-end.