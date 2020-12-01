Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TIMELINE-China's battle with coronavirus on frozen food and packaging

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds new developments from Nov. 25)
    BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China has ramped up testing of frozen foods after saying it discovered the coronavirus
on imported products and their packaging.
    Below is a timeline of the coronavirus found on imported frozen food or packaging in various parts of the country
from different origins. Nov.30    Boneless  Argentina  China         Outer      China's customs suspended imports from ECOCARNES S.A  bit.ly/3qhKW2c
           Beef                 Customs       Packaging  for one week.                                         
 Nov. 28   Red king  Chile      China         Outer      China's customs suspended imports from Chilean        bit.ly/3mnKGMB
           crab                 Customs       Packaging  company PESQUERA ISLA DEL REY S.A for one week.       
 Nov. 28   Cod       Russia     Dalian in     Outer      The goods were provided by Dalian Hongye Marine       bit.ly/3fO4174
                                Liaodong      Packaging  Product Limited Company, state-owned news agency      
                                                         Xinhua reported.                                      
 Nov. 27   Pork                 Tangshan in Hebei                                                                          
 Nov.27    Basa      Vietnam    Wuhan in      Outer      Fish exported by DAI THANH SEAFOODS was shipped from  bit.ly/3ml18gH
           fish                 Hubei         Packaging  Ho Chi Minh City and reached Wuhan Yangluo water      
                                                         port on Sept. 7, and on Oct. 20 was transported to    
                                                         Roulian storage.                                      
 Nov. 27   Boneless  Brazil     Wuhan in      Outer      Beef exported by MARFRIG GLOBALFOODS S.A. from        bit.ly/3ml18gH
           Beef                 Hubei         Packaging  Brazil in early June arrived at Shanghai Yangshan     
                                                         port on Aug. 26 and 29. They were then shipped to     
                                                         Wuhan Yangluo water port on Sept. 12, 14, and 18 and  
                                                         stored in Donghu Hi-Tech Zone.                        
 Nov. 25                        Xinfadi                  Xinfadi market in Beijing city suspended sales and    nL1N2IC0
                                market in                storage of cold chain and aquatic products,           0V
                                Beijing                  state-owned media reported.                           
 Nov.25                         Chinese government       Li Ning, deputy director at China National Center     nL4N2IB2
                                press conference         for Food Safety Risk Assessment, said the risk to     LH
                                                         consumers of catching the coronavirus from cold       
                                                         chain food products was very low and said handlers    
                                                         who repeatedly came into contact with the outer       
                                                         packaging of imported cold chain products were most   
                                                         at risk.                                              
 Nov.25    Shrimp    Ecuador    Huozhou in    Outer                                                            bit.ly/2V2Icat
                                Shanxi        Packaging                                                        
 Nov.24    Pig Head  North      Tianjin                  A Tianjin health official said two confirmed cases    nL1N2IA1
                     America                             in the northern port city in November month had       LJ
                                                         caught the coronavirus from pig heads arriving from   
                                                         North America.                                        
 Nov.24    Beef                 Tangshan in   Outer      Tangshan government did not name where the beef was   bit.ly/3l8QYOS
                                Hebei         Packaging  imported from, according to state-media reports       
 Nov.24    Shrimp    Ecuador    China         Outer      China's customs suspended imports from Ecuadorian     bit.ly/3kWzaX9
                                Customs       Packaging  company ECUAJJLI CIA.LTDA.  for one week              
 Nov. 21   Chicken   Argentina  Dongguan,     Outer      Chicken wings packaging from Argentina tested         bit.ly/3kWzaX9
           wings                Guangdong     Packaging  positive for the coronavirus, state-owned Xinhua      
                                                         reported.                                             
 Nov. 21   Chicken   Russia     Dongguan,     Outer      Chicken feet packaging from Russia tested positive    bit.ly/2ISJeTr
           feet                 Guangdong     Packaging  for the coronavirus, Xinhua reported.                 
 Nov. 18   Beef      Brazil     Wuhan in      Outer      The goods involved were exported by FRIGOL S.A.       bit.ly/3pDNyHg
                                Hubei         Packaging                                                        
 Nov. 18   Pomfret   India      Xiamen in     Outer      Xiamen has sealed frozen pomfret from the same batch  bit.ly/3fdXUZz
                                Fujian        Packaging  of fish that had earlier tested positive in Fuzhou    
                                                         city.                                                 
 Nov. 18   Boneless  Argentina  Xiamen in     Packaging                                                        bit.ly/38SOZLW
           Beef                 Fujian                                                                         
 Nov. 18   Seafood              Hebei                    Hebei, a province which neighbours Beijing, will      bit.ly/2IOKg3f
                                                         from Nov 23  ban sales of imported frozen food from   
                                                         importers that don’t upload data like source and      
                                                         flows into a tracing system, state media reported     
 Nov. 18   Aquatic   Russia     China                    Chinese customs stop accepting imports from a         bit.ly/38WlbOL
           products             Customs                  Russian fishing vessel Zaliv Vostok JSC for one week  
 Nov. 17   Pomfret   India      Fuzhou in     Outer      Indian pomfret tested positive, state-owned Xinhua    bit.ly/3lDzdZ9
                                Fujian        Packaging  reported.                                             
 Nov.16    Pork      Unknown    Dali in       Outer      Pork was loaded at Shanghai's Yangshan port with      bit.ly/3nxb0E8
                                Shaanxi       Packaging  some of it coming to Dali county  while others  to    
                                                         Xi'an and other locations.                            
 Nov.16    Shrimp    Saudi      Mudanjiang    Packaging  The frozen shrimp in Shenyang wholesale aquatic       bit.ly/38OQhHT
                     Arabia     in                       market in Mudanjiang was imported via Tianjin port,   
                                Heilongjiang             CCTV reported. The same batch of frozen shrimp in     
                                                         Tianjin also tested positive.                         
 Nov.16    Swordfis  Malaysia   Linyi in      Food       The fish was bought from an unnamed supplier in       [nL1N2I2
           h                    Shandong                 Fuzhou city in Fujian.                                083]
 Nov.16              New                                 New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said  confident no      [nL1N2I2
                     Zealand                             meat products were exported from the country with     00K]
                                                         COVID-19, was seeking more information from Chinese   
                                                         authorities.                                          
 Nov.16    Pork      France     Xiamen in     Outer      Unnamed supplier.                                     [nL1N2I2
                                Fujian        Packaging                                                        00K]
 Nov.15                         Shanghai                 Shanghai city government said all imports of what it  bit.ly/3f7OP4y
                                                         called "high-risk" imported cold-storage food would   
                                                         need to be tested for coronavirus and have packaging  
                                                         disinfected before being stored or sold in the city.  
 Nov.15    Pork      Argentina  Xi'an in      Outer                                                            [nL1N2I1
                                Shaanxi       Packaging                                                        06W]
 Nov.14    Beef and  Brazil,    Jinan in      On beef,   The goods involved were imported by a unit of Guotai  [nL1N2I2
           tripe     Bolivia,   Shandong      tripe and  International Group             and Shanghai Zhongli  00K]
                     New                      their      Development Trade                                     
                     Zealand                  internal and outer packaging                                                        
 Nov.14    Seafood   Unknown    Jining in     Packaging                                                        bit.ly/36Hb8dA
                                Shandong                                                                       
 Nov.13    Pork      Argentina  Zhengzhou in  Outer      The pork was loaded from Qingdao part, Balong cold    [nL8N2I0
                                Henan         Packaging  storage.                                              078]
 Nov.13    Shrimp    Saudi      Lanzhou in    Packaging  The shrimp passed through Tianjin port customs. It    bit.ly/3f5giDX
                     Arabia     Gansu                    was bought by Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co   
                                                         Ltd, entered the country on Oct. 21 and reached       
                                                         Lanzhou on Nov. 8.                                    
 Nov.13    Cuttlefi  India                    Outer      China's customs said it would suspend imports from    [nL4N2HY
           sh                                 Packaging  India's Basu International for one week.              2BH]
 Nov.12                                                  China's National Health Commission tightened          [nL1N2HZ
                                                         restrictions requiring "full coverage" testing and    1I8]
                                                         disinfection of imported food products, following a   
                                                         smattering of positive samples detected on beef,      
                                                         pork and seafood. The country has suspended imports   
                                                         of 99 suppliers from 20 countries.                    
 Nov.12    Boneless  Brazil     Wuhan in      Outer      The beef exporter was Marfrig Global Foods S.A.       [nL1N2HY
           beef                 Hubei         Packaging             in Várzea Grande. Brazilian government     2X8]
                                                         notified about the issue by Chinese authorities.      
                                                         Marfrig's Várzea Grande facility had been previously  
                                                         suspended by China over coronavirus concerns. The     
                                                         ban, dating from Sep. 22, was lifted on Oct. 23.      
 Nov.12    Beef      Argentina                Outer      Argentine authorities said they had been informed     bit.ly/38QnFOE
                                              Packaging  about an alleged finding by China of traces of        
                                                         COVID-19 on the external packaging of a shipment of   
                                                         the South American country's beef. Senasa, the        
                                                         Argentine government food safety body said that the   
                                                         meat in the packaging met all sanitary standards and  
                                                         that it is the first time that a case of this type    
                                                         had been registered with an Argentine product.        
                                                         Argentina and China have a previous agreement that    
                                                         if a case of COVID-19 is registered in an Argentine   
                                                         plant, it would halt shipments and request to be      
                                                         suspended by Beijing from the list of companies       
                                                         authorized to export to China until Senasa and then   
                                                         the Asian country had authorized the plant's          
                                                         reinstatement.                                        
 Nov.10    Pomfret   Indonesia  China         Outer      China's customs suspended imports from PT Anugrah     [nL4N2HU
                                Customs       Packaging  Laut Indonesia for one week                           06R]
 Nov. 8    Pork      Germany    Tianjin       Packaging  Tianjin started testing cold storage food sites       [nL4N2HU
                                                         after a staff who handled the frozen pork tested      06R]
                                                         positive.                                             
 Nov. 7    Beltfish  India      Taiyuan in    Outer      Frozen beltfish imported into Tianjin from India had  [nL1N2HM
                                Shanxi        Packaging  tested positive for the virus, state media reported.  080]
 Oct. 31   Pork      Brazil     Weihai in     Packaging  Unknown supplier company                              [nL1N2HM
                                Shandong                                                                       043]
 Oct. 31   Fish      Ecuador    China         Outer      China's customs  suspended imports from FIREXPA       [nB9N2BH
                                Customs       Packaging  S.A., an Ecuadorian seafood product manufacturer,     015]
                                                         for one week.                                         
 Oct. 28   Aquatic   Russia     Shandong      Outer      China's customs suspended accepting products from     [nB9N2BH
           products                           Packaging  three Russian fishing vessels for a week.             015]
 Oct. 28   Aquatic   Netherlan  Shandong      Outer      China's customs suspended accepting products from     bit.ly/35EFluB
           products  ds                       Packaging  one warehouse in the Netherlands for a week .         
 Oct. 1    Boneless  Brazil     China         Outer      China stopped  accepting import applications from     [nB9N2GK
           beef                 Customs       Packaging  Brazilian company Minerva S.A for a week.             00V]
 Sept. 25  Hairtail  Brazil                   Outer      China stopped accepting import applications from      [nL3N2GH
           fish                               Packaging  Brazilian company Monteiro Industria de Pescados Ltd  06X]
                                                         for a week from Sept 26.                              
 Sept. 20  Squid     Russia     Jilin in      Packaging  The Changchun COVID-19 prevention office said the     bit.ly/38Mt4WV
                                Changchun                squid had been imported from Russia by a company in   
                                                         Hunchun city and brought to the provincial capital.   
 Sept. 11                                                Chinese customs have said they will suspend imports   bit.ly/32QzYGB
                                                         from companies for a week if frozen food products     
                                                         test positive, and for a month if a supplier's        
                                                         products test positive for a third time or more.      
 Aug. 13   White     Ecuador    Xian in       Outer                                                            [nS0N2F0
           shrimp               Shaanxi       Packaging                                                        038][nS0 N2EH00K] [nL1N2F S16B]
 Aug. 13   Chicken   Brazil     Shenzhen in   Food and   Chinese authorities identified a meat plant owned by  bit.ly/3pzynyM
           wings                Guangdong     packaging  Brazilian unlisted company as the source of the       
                                                         chicken wings. Brazil said it had not been            
                                                         officially notified and that it was seeking           
                                                         clarification from Chinese authorities. Brazil later  
                                                         asked for proof that chicken wings had coronavirus.   
 Aug. 10   White     Ecuador    Wuhu in       Outer      CCTV reported that imported frozen shrimp from        bit.ly/3kAA9vP
           shrimp               Anhui         Packaging  Ecuador at a restaurant in Wuhu city tested           
                                                         positive.                                             
 July 16   White     Ecuador    Yunnan        Outer      Producers included Industrial Pesquera Santa          bit.ly/2Iyve1J
           shrimp                             Packaging  Priscila S.A, Empacreci S.A, Empacadora Del Pacifico  
                                                         Sociedad Anonima Edpacif S.A.                         
 July 14   White     Ecuador    Chongqing     Outer                                                            bit.ly/3pDus3V
           shrimp                             Packaging                                                        
 July 3    White     Ecuador    Xiamen in     Outer      Producers were Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila     bit.ly/3pDus3V
           shrimp               Fujian        Packaging  S.A and Empacreci S.A                                 
 July 3    White     Ecuador    Dalian in     Outer      Producer was Empacadora Del Pacifico Sociedad         bit.ly/3pDus3V
           shrimp               Liaodong      Packaging  Anonima Edpacif S.A                                   
 
    

 (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters.

