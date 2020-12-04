TIMELINE-China's battle with coronavirus on frozen food and packaging

(Adds new developments from Nov 30 onwards) BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - China has ramped up testing of frozen foods after saying it discovered the coronavirus on imported products and their packaging. Below is a timeline of the coronavirus found on imported frozen food or packaging in various parts of the country from different origins. Dec.3 Cuttlefish Thailand Houma in Outer Packaging bit.ly/3ondfdQ Shanxi Dec.3 Shrimp India China Inner Packaging China customs suspended imports from B-one Business bit.ly/3mGjEAm Customs House Private Limited for one week. Dec.3 Cuttlefish, Indonesia China Outer Packaging, Coronavirus found on one sample taken from the inner bit.ly/3qqjeAn Fish paste Customs Inner Packaging packaging of fish paste, other samples taken from outer packaging also positive. Customs suspended imports from PT Cita Karya Agung and PT Starfood International for one week. Dec.3 Boneless Argentina Jingmen in Outer Packaging Beef exported by Amancay S.A.I.C.A.F.I to Shanghai bit.ly/3g6sNQ6 Beef Hubei Yangshan port on Oct. 28 and then shipped to Zhengzhou city in Henan on Oct.30 and stored in Duohui storage on Nov. 15. Dec.2 Pork Brazil Yuhuan in On food Pork sold at the Chengguan Zhongxin farmer's market bit.ly/2Ie2F9A Zhejiang shipped from Brazil and arrived at Shanghai Yangshan port on Sept. 28. Nov.30 Boneless Argentina China Outer Packaging China Customs suspended imports from ECOCARNES S.A bit.ly/3qhKW2c Beef Customs for one week. Nov. 28 Red king Chile China Outer Packaging China Customs suspended imports from Chile company bit.ly/3mnKGMB crab Customs PESQUERA ISLA DEL REY S.A for one week. Nov. 28 Cod Russia Dalian in Outer Packaging The goods were provided by Dalian Hongye Marine bit.ly/3fO4174 Liaodong Product Limited Company, state-owned news agency Xinhua reported. Nov. 27 Pork Tangshan in Hebei Nov.27 Basa fish Vietnam Wuhan in Outer Packaging Fish exported by DAI THANH SEAFOODS was shipped from bit.ly/3ml18gH Hubei Ho Chi Minh City and reached Wuhan Yangluo water port on Sept. 7, and on Oct. 20 was transported to Roulian storage. Nov. 27 Boneless Brazil Wuhan in Outer Packaging Beef exported by MARFRIG GLOBALFOODS S.A. from bit.ly/3ml18gH Beef Hubei Brazil in early June arrived at Shanghai Yangshan port on Aug. 26 and 29. They were then shipped to Wuhan Yangluo water port on Sept. 12, 14, and 18 and stored in Donghu Hi-Tech Zone. Nov. 25 Xinfadi Xinfadi market in Beijing city suspended sales and nL1N2IC0 market in storage of cold chain and aquatic products, 0V Beijing state-owned media reported. Nov.25 Chinese government press Li Ning, deputy director at China National Center nL4N2IB2 conference for Food Safety Risk Assessment, said the risk to LH consumers of catching the coronavirus from cold chain food products was very low and said handlers who repeatedly came into contact with the outer packaging of imported cold chain products were most at risk. Nov.25 Shrimp Ecuador Huozhou in Outer Packaging bit.ly/2V2Icat Shanxi Nov.24 Pig Head North Tianjin A Tianjin health official said two confirmed cases nL1N2IA1 America in the northern port city in November month had LJ caught the coronavirus from pig heads arriving from North America. Nov.24 Beef Tangshan Outer Packaging Tangshan government did not name where the beef was bit.ly/3l8QYOS in Hebei imported from, according to state-media reports Nov.24 Shrimp Ecuador China Outer Packaging China Customs suspended imports from Ecuadorian bit.ly/3kWzaX9 Customs company ECUAJJLI CIA.LTDA. for one week Nov. 21 Chicken Argentina Dongguan Outer Packaging Chicken wings packaging from Argentina tested bit.ly/3kWzaX9 wings in positive for the coronavirus, state-owned Xinhua Guangdong reported. Nov. 21 Chicken feet Russia Dongguan Outer Packaging Chicken feet packaging from Russia tested positive bit.ly/2ISJeTr in for the coronavirus, Xinhua reported. Guangdong Nov. 18 Beef Brazil Wuhan in Outer Packaging The goods involved were exported by FRIGOL S.A. bit.ly/3pDNyHg Hubei Nov. 18 Pomfret India Xiamen in Outer Packaging Xiamen has sealed frozen pomfret from the same batch bit.ly/3fdXUZz Fujian of fish that had earlier tested positive in Fuzhou city. Nov. 18 Boneless Argentina Xiamen in Packaging bit.ly/38SOZLW Beef Fujian Nov. 18 Seafood Hebei Hebei, a province which neighbours Beijing, will bit.ly/2IOKg3f from Nov 23 ban sales of imported frozen food from importers that don’t upload data like source and flows into a tracing system, state media reported Nov. 18 Aquatic Russia China China customs stop accepting imports from a Russian bit.ly/38WlbOL products Customs fishing vessel Zaliv Vostok JSC for one week Nov. 17 Pomfret India Fuzhou in Outer Packaging Indian pomfret tested positive, state-owned Xinhua bit.ly/3lDzdZ9 Fujian reported. Nov.16 Pork Unknown Dali in Outer Packaging Pork was loaded at Shanghai's Yangshan port with bit.ly/3nxb0E8 Shaanxi some of it coming to Dali county while others to Xi'an and other locations. Nov.16 Shrimp Saudi Mudanjiang Packaging The frozen shrimp in Shenyang wholesale aquatic bit.ly/38OQhHT Arabia in market in Mudanjiang was imported via Tianjin port, Heilongjia CCTV reported. The same batch of frozen shrimp in ng Tianjin also tested positive. Nov.16 Swordfish Malaysia Linyi in Food The fish was bought from an unnamed supplier in [nL1N2I2 Shandong Fuzhou city in Fujian. 083] Nov.16 New Zealand New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said confident no [nL1N2I2 meat products were exported from the country with 00K] COVID-19, was seeking more information from Chinese authorities. Nov.16 Pork France Xiamen in Outer Packaging Unnamed supplier. [nL1N2I2 Fujian 00K] Nov.15 Shanghai Shanghai city government said all imports of what it bit.ly/3f7OP4y called "high-risk" imported cold-storage food would need to be tested for coronavirus and have packaging disinfected before being stored or sold in the city. Nov.15 Pork Argentina Xi'an in Outer Packaging [nL1N2I1 Shaanxi 06W] Nov.14 Beef and Brazil, Jinan in On beef, tripe The goods involved were imported by a unit of Guotai [nL1N2I2 tripe Bolivia, Shandong and their International Group and Shanghai Zhongli 00K] New Zealand internal and Development Trade outer packaging Nov.14 Seafood Unknown Jining in Packaging bit.ly/36Hb8dA Shandong Nov.13 Pork Argentina Zhengzhou Outer Packaging The pork was loaded from Qingdao part, Balong cold [nL8N2I0 in Henan storage. 078] Nov.13 Shrimp Saudi Lanzhou in Packaging The shrimp passed through Tianjin port customs. It bit.ly/3f5giDX Arabia Gansu was bought by Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co Ltd, entered the country on Oct. 21 and reached Lanzhou on Nov. 8. Nov.13 Cuttlefish India Outer Packaging China customs said it would suspend imports from [nL4N2HY India's Basu International for one week. 2BH] Nov.12 China's National Health Commission tightened [nL1N2HZ restrictions requiring "full coverage" testing and 1I8] disinfection of imported food products, following a smattering of positive samples detected on beef, pork and seafood. The country has suspended imports of 99 suppliers from 20 countries. Nov.12 Boneless Brazil Wuhan in Outer Packaging The beef exporter was Marfrig Global Foods S.A. [nL1N2HY beef Hubei in Várzea Grande. Brazilian government 2X8] notified about the issue by Chinese authorities. Marfrig's Várzea Grande facility had been previously suspended by China over coronavirus concerns. The ban, dating from Sep. 22, was lifted on Oct. 23. Nov.12 Beef Argentina Outer Packaging Argentine authorities said they had been informed bit.ly/38QnFOE about an alleged finding by China of traces of COVID-19 on the external packaging of a shipment of the South American country's beef. Senasa, the Argentine government food safety body said that the meat in the packaging met all sanitary standards and that it is the first time that a case of this type had been registered with an Argentine product. Argentina and China have a previous agreement that if a case of COVID-19 is registered in an Argentine plant, it would halt shipments and request to be suspended by Beijing from the list of companies authorized to export to China until Senasa and then the Asian country had authorized the plant's reinstatement. Nov.10 Pomfret Indonesia China Outer Packaging China customs suspended imports from PT Anugrah Laut [nL4N2HU Customs Indonesia for one week 06R] Nov.8 Pork Germany Tianjin Packaging Tianjin started testing cold storage food sites [nL4N2HU after a staff who handled the frozen pork tested 06R] positive. Nov.7 Beltfish India Taiyuan in Outer Packaging Frozen beltfish imported into Tianjin from India had [nL1N2HM Shanxi tested positive for the virus, state media reported. 080] Oct.31 Pork Brazil Weihai in Packaging Unknown supplier company [nL1N2HM Shandong 043] Oct.31 Fish Ecuador China Outer Packaging China customs suspended imports from FIREXPA S.A., [nB9N2BH Customs an Ecuadorian seafood product manufacturer, for one 015] week. Oct.28 Aquatic Russia Shandong Outer Packaging China customs suspended accepting products from [nB9N2BH products three Russian fishing vessels for a week. 015] Oct.28 Aquatic Netherlands Shandong Outer Packaging China customs suspended accepting products from one bit.ly/35EFluB products warehouse in the Netherlands for a week . Oct.1 Boneless Brazil China Outer Packaging China stopped accepting import applications from [nB9N2GK beef Customs Brazilian company Minerva S.A for a week. 00V] Sep.25 Hairtail Brazil Outer Packaging China stopped accepting import applications from [nL3N2GH fish Brazilian company Monteiro Industria de Pescados Ltd 06X] for a week from Sept 26. Sep.20 Squid Russia Jilin in Packaging The Changchun COVID-19 prevention office said the bit.ly/38Mt4WV Changchun squid had been imported from Russia by a company in Hunchun city and brought to the provincial capital. Sep.11 Chinese customs have said they will suspend imports bit.ly/32QzYGB from companies for a week if frozen food products test positive, and for a month if a supplier's products test positive for a third time or more. Aug.13 White shrimp Ecuador Xian in Outer Packaging [nS0N2F0 Shaanxi 038][nS0 N2EH00K] [nL1N2F S16B] Aug.13 Chicken Brazil Shenzhen Food and Chinese authorities identified a meat plant owned by bit.ly/3pzynyM wings in packaging Brazilian unlisted company as the source of the Guangdong chicken wings. Brazil said it had not been officially notified and that it was seeking clarification from Chinese authorities. Brazil later asked for proof that chicken wings had coronavirus. Aug.10 White shrimp Ecuador Wuhu in Outer Packaging CCTV reported that imported frozen shrimp from bit.ly/3kAA9vP Anhui Ecuador at a restaurant in Wuhu city tested positive. Jul.16 White shrimp Ecuador Yunnan Outer Packaging Producers included Industrial Pesquera Santa bit.ly/2Iyve1J Priscila S.A, Empacreci S.A, Empacadora Del Pacifico Sociedad Anonima Edpacif S.A. Jul.14 White shrimp Ecuador Chongqing Outer Packaging bit.ly/3pDus3V Jul.3 White shrimp Ecuador Xiamen in Outer Packaging Producers were Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila bit.ly/3pDus3V Fujian S.A and Empacreci S.A Jul.3 White shrimp Ecuador Dalian in Outer Packaging Producer was Empacadora Del Pacifico Sociedad bit.ly/3pDus3V Liaodong Anonima Edpacif S.A (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)