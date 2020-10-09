Peru GDP shrank at least 10.5% in 3rd qtr with pandemic curbs -cenbank

LIMA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Peru said on Friday the economy had likely contracted at least 10.5% in the third quarter, ravaged by health measures to curb the coronavirus in the hard-hit South American nation.

The bank’s economic studies director, Adrián Armas, said on a conference call that stimulus and public investment would help fuel growth in 2021. Armas said he expected Gross Domestic Product to fall between 5.5% and 6.5% in the fourth quarter.

Peru is deep in recession after registering a 30.2% year-on-year drop in GDP between April and June, the second consecutive quarterly contraction.

The Central Bank expects GDP to plunge 12.7% in 2020, the deepest downturn in a century.