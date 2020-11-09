Some U.S. financial services firms face outages - Downdetector

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Customers of financial services firms Merrill Lynch, Fidelity, Charles Schwab Corp, TD Ameritrade and Vanguard faced difficulties logging in or placing orders on Monday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Brokerages have faced a massive surge in trading volumes after the first successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine earlier in the day.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outages.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.