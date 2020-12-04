REUTERS SUMMIT-Investors upbeat as Europe gets its 'act together'

* For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit:

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The path to closer euro zone integration is bumpy, but the speed at which the bloc ditched austerity, ramped up spending and sanctioned joint bonds in the face of COVID-19 bodes well for investment, top money managers told a Reuters summit this week.

Fund managers from a host of multi-billion dollar investment firms expressed some concern about the risks from a delay to the European Union’s recovery fund, but were confident that the aid for states hit hardest by the pandemic would be unlocked.

Hungary and Poland have vetoed the adoption of a 1.8 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) financial package because the budget law included a clause which makes access to money conditional on respecting the rule of law.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be an easy ride,” Jim Leaviss, the CIO of public fixed income at M&G Investments, said at the annual Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.

“(But) We have a pandemic response that shows that when there is a crisis, Europe gets its act together,” he said, adding that he was “pretty positive” on the bloc’s prospects.

For most fund managers at the summit, confidence in the euro zone’s response to an unprecedented crisis outweighed near-term obstacles facing the recovery fund.

As coronavirus panic gripped financial markets in March, the European Central Bank unleashed aggressive stimulus to shore up confidence and protect the economy from lockdowns imposed to contain the pandemic.

Then governments, including fiscally prudent ones such as Germany ramped up spending to stimulate demand.

“We have really moved to another planet in Germany in terms of fiscal policy,” said Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, who oversees 295 billion euros ($356 billion) in assets at NN Investment Partners.

Europe is his favourite pick in terms of equity exposure next year.

Peter Fitzgerald, chief investment officer for multi-asset and macro at Aviva Investors said the firm had been investing in the theme via euro zone banks.

GAME CHANGER

The other game changer was the agreement on joint debt issuance to establish the recovery fund - a notion that was considered unthinkable not that long ago, given opposition by northern European states such as Germany and the Netherlands.

“To be able to all-but-by-name issue a euro-bond this year is far and above the expectations of what most investors would have had,” said Fitzgerald.

“What this (crisis) has shown is that (the euro area) is a political endeavour which has got huge support, particularly within the core countries.”

Investors have responded to the change by putting more money to work in Europe. According to Morningstar, fund inflows into European equities stood at $57 billion in the third quarter, compared with an outflow of $135 billion from U.S. stocks.

Joint EU bonds to fund its SURE jobs scheme have enjoyed huge investor demand while the euro is hovering near 2-1/2 year highs above $1.21, benefiting at least partly from increased optimism towards the bloc.

And in a sign the fiscal and monetary responses have reduced euro breakup and default risk, yield premia investors demand to hold southern European bonds versus safer German equivalents have shrunk to multi-year lows.

“When you put peripheral spreads into that context (of the crisis response), you take euro break-up risk off the table. That is bullish for spreads and they should continue to tighten,” Fitzgerald said. “A number of our portfolios remain long Italian (debt) relative to core European government bonds”. Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits ($1 = 0.8222 euros)