Nikkei hits 1-week high after Trump's White House return lifts risk mood

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended at a near one-week high on Tuesday, as risk sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House following treatment at a hospital for COVID-19, easing fears over political uncertainty.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.52% to 23,433.73, while the broader Topix gained 0.52% to 1,645.75. Both indexes hit levels unseen since Sept. 30.

Investors took cues from Wall Street’s positive finish overnight when main indexes rose sharply on stimulus hopes and on news President Trump would return to the White House after a three-night hospital stay.

Trump’s doctors told reporters the president has not had a fever in more than 72 hours and his oxygen levels are normal, but they declined to discuss any toll the disease could have on Trump’s lungs or disclose when he last tested negative for the coronavirus.

Back home, Japanese technology and semiconductor shares gained as they benefited from more than a 2% rise in the Nasdaq overnight.

SoftBank Group gained 2.41% while Disco Corp closed 1.74% firmer.

Panasonic Corp gained more than 2% and Toyota Motor Corp ended 0.71% higher after their joint battery venture said it would establish a production line in Western Japan to manufacture lithium-ion power units for hybrid vehicles beginning in 2022.

Stocks that outperformed included Hino Motors Ltd, which jumped 6.36% after Toyota said on Monday they would jointly develop a heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck for the North American market.

Japan Exchange Group Inc, the owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, dropped 3.29% after the exchange appointed four external board members to a committee to investigate last week’s trading outage.

System developer Fujitsu Ltd, also edged 0.74% lower as it continues to examine the cause of the incident.

Elsewhere, shares of the Mothers Index of start-up firms rose 0.95%. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)