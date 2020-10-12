Japan shares fall on profit taking as investors eye earnings

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Monday as concerns about upcoming corporate earnings reports prompted some investors to take profits, with industrial and consumer discretionary sectors leading the decline.

The Nikkei index was down 0.30% at 23,548.46 by 0134 GMT, while the broader TOPIX fell 0.16% to 1,644.81.

Shares of Yaskawa Electric Corp were the biggest decliner on the Nikkei, sinking 6.13% after the industrial robot maker said on Friday it expects its dividend payments to fall by around half.

Analysts said the news also weighed on broader sentiment, with investors also reluctant to buy stocks due to uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3 and how that will affect economic policy.

The second-biggest decliner on the Nikkei was Citizen Watch Co Ltd, down 3.58%, followed by industrial conglomerate JGC Holdings Corp, losing 2.52%.

The largest percentage gainers in the index were property developer Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd, up 1.8%, followed by air carrier ANA Holdings Inc, gaining 1.4%, and investment fund SoftBank Group Corp, up by 1.3%.

There were 54 advancers on the Nikkei index against 165 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.32 billion, compared with the average of 1.16 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Aditya Soni)