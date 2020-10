SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Please ignore the alert on Tokyo’s Nikkei share average opening level. The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Thursday it has suspended trading in all shares due to a technical problem.

Nikkei futues are trading. The alert is being withdrawn

STORY_NUMBER: nAZN00FJIU STORY-DATE: OCT 1, 2020 STORY-TIME: 00:00:05 GMT