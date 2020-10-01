Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FACTBOX-Chronology of major system glitches at Tokyo Stock Exchange

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Share trading in Japan was
suspended for the entire day on Thursday after the Tokyo Stock
Exchange suffered its worst technical outage in history.
             
    
    Here is the chronology of major trade suspensions due to
electronic trading system troubles, in reverse order.
    
    Oct 9, 2018 
    About 40 brokers could not execute orders after a massive
data transmission from one broker. 
    
    Feb 2, 2012
    Trading in 241 stock issues was suspended in the morning
session, the first trading system troubles after a system
upgrade to "Arrowhead" in 2010. 
    
    Jan 18, 2006
    Trading in all stocks was suspended 20 minutes before the
market close as a rush of orders after news of an accounting
scandal at then popular internet firm Livedoor Co exceeded
processing capability. The exchange was forced to scale back
trading hours for three months in the wake of that episode.

    Dec 8, 2005
    Traders could not cancel erroneous orders of J-Com Co shares
after system troubles on the Tokyo Exchange. 
    
    Nov 1, 2005
    Trading in stocks and convertible bonds were suspended until
the middle of the afternoon session, the first time a systemic
failure caused a trade halt in all issues. 
    
    Aug 1, 1997
    About 90% of the issues, excluding stocks traded on a
trading floor, could not be traded in the morning session due to
system shutdown. 

 (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue & Simon
Cameron-Moore)
