UPDATE 1-Aeromexico will reactivate travel destinations throughout 2021

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican carrier Grupo Aeromexico will continue to reactivate travel destinations throughout next year, an executive told Reuters on Monday, adding that there is still much uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s largest carrier filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court earlier this year and has since tried to shore up its finances.

“We’ll continue to reactivate but a lot will depend on possible resurgences of the virus as well as on the vaccine,” Giancarlo Mulinelli, the carrier’s vice president of global sales, said in an interview.

Mulinelli forecast that the industry, one of the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, would probably not make a full recovery before 2022.

“We’re seeing a recovery, when compared with 2019, until 2022.” (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)