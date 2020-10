MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production fell 5.48% year-on-year in September - the fourth full month since the car industry restarted operations after a coronavirus-induced lockdown, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, auto exports dropped 13.06%, the numbers showed. (Reporting by Marion Giraldo and Ricardo Figueroa; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Andrew Heavens)