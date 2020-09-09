UPDATE 1-Mexico finance minister defends 2021 growth forecast, says not based on vaccine

(Adds quotes, context)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Wednesday that the government’s 2021 growth estimate of 4.6% is not over-optimistic, and does not depend on the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The finance ministry on Tuesday delivered a budget proposal that would keep a lid on spending and forecasts only partial recovery for an economy hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In reality, it’s not a very optimistic estimate... it’s a responsible estimate,” Herrera said at the president’s daily news conference.

The budget also estimated the economy would contract 8% this year, a somewhat rosier view than the central bank’s worst-case scenario of a 13% slump.

Herrera said that while the growth forecast in the budget was not based on a vaccine being developed, the economy would continue to be impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

"While there's no vaccine, the economy is going to keep operating in unusual circumstances," he said.