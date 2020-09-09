Mexico finance minister says 2021 growth forecast not based on vaccine

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Wednesday that the government’s 2021 growth estimate of 4.6% is not over-optimistic, and does not depend on the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus.
The finance ministry on Tuesday delivered a budget proposal that would keep a lid on spending and forecasts only partial recovery for an economy hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
