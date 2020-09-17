UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex to redeem nearly $1 billion worth of senior bonds

(Adds details, context)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex said on Thursday it aims to redeem nearly $1 billion worth of senior bonds, days after the cement maker announced plans to issue about the same amount and type of debt.

The redemption is for 185 million euros ($219.11 million) worth of bonds maturing in 2024 and $750 million worth of bonds maturing in 2025, the company, one of Mexico’s largest, said in a statement to the stock exchange.

The transactions will close on Oct. 19 and Oct. 16, respectively.

Earlier this week, the Monterrey-based company said it plans to issue $1 billion worth of senior bonds maturing in 2030 to fund general operations, including paying off debt.