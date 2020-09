MEXICO CITY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Thursday that it aims to redeem 185 million euros ($219.11 million) worth of senior bonds maturing in 2024 and $750 million worth of senior bonds maturing in 2025. ($1 = 0.8443 euros)

