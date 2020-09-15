UPDATE 1-Mexico's Banxico extends measures aimed to boost credit, liquidity

(Adds details)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said on Tuesday that it has extended measures designed to strengthen credit channels and provide liquidity in the financial system to help the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Banxico said liquidity facilities first announced in April will be extended until the end of February next year while increasing a government securities repurchase window by an additional 50 billion pesos ($2.37 billion).