Mexico's central bank cash-buying reform should be respected - president

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that a controversial reform that would oblige the central bank to buy up cash that commercial banks cannot return to the financial system should be respected.

The reform has fanned concerns the central bank could end up taking in laundered money from drug cartels. It was approved by the Senate on Wednesday, and must pass the lower house before becoming law.

Known as Banxico, the Bank of Mexico has said the reform contains risks for its operations. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)