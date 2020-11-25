UPDATE 1-Mexico central bank takes gloomier view of economy in 2021

(Adds Bank of Mexico’s comments on economy)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank revised down its outlook for 2021 economic growth in a quarterly report published on Wednesday, but also tempered its most pessimistic views about growth this year despite the ongoing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of Mexico, known locally as Banxico, said the economy could grow between 0.6% and 5.3% next year, after shrinking between 8.7% and 9.3% in 2020.

“There is still a high degree of uncertainty about the future evolution of both domestic and global activity, this is reflected in the breadth of the growth interval,” said Banxico.

In its previous quarterly report Banxico saw the economy expanding between 1.3% and 5.6% in 2021, and contracting between 8.8% and 12.8% this year.

Banxico said Mexico could lose between 700,000 and 850,000 jobs in 2020 and create between 150,000 and 500,000 jobs next year, a forecast of fewer losses this year and more job creation in 2021. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)