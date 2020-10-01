"Significant deterioration" in Mexico financial system - stability council

MEXICO CITY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s financial system has suffered “significant deterioration,” since a previous report, the financial stability council said on Thursday, but added that the country remains well capitalized and able to deal with various challenges.
The council, which includes the finance minister, central bank governor and head of the banking commission, said the financial system faces its biggest challenge since the 2008-2009 economic crisis.
Reporting by Sharay Angulo Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.