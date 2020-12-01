Mexican dairy company Grupo Lala says ending Costa Rica operations

MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mexican dairy company Grupo Lala will end operations in Costa Rica as it aims to refocus on key markets, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The closure effective on December 11 will accrue a $3 million benefit in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for Lala’s Central American business, the statement added. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by David Alire Garcia)