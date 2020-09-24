Mexican president says he may reverse energy liberalization next year

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he may reverse Mexico’s 2013-2014 energy liberalization next year if he’s unable to “rescue” state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos and electricity utility CFE with existing laws.

Lopez Obrador said in his morning news conference he would do everything he can to strengthen the indebted public companies, when asked if the steps could include refinancing debt.

He said any constitutional reform would prioritize the public sector without excluding the private sector. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)