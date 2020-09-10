Mexican same-store retail sales fall 3.0% in August

MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The members of Mexican retailers’ association ANTAD said on Thursday that same-store sales fell by 3.0% in August compared with the same month a year earlier, as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer demand.

The figures reflect sales at over 62,000 stores across Mexico, including at chains such as Soriana and Chedraui, that have been open for at least a year.

Retail sales moderated from a 9.1% contraction in July and a 17.9% decrease in June. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo Editing by Chris Reese)