Mexican regulator says Televisa wields 'substantial market power

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa says the telecommunications regulator has notified it that it exercises “substantial power” in its core television business in certain regions, opening the door to possible future measures to encourage competition.

The Mexican broadcast giant, the world’s largest producer of Spanish-language video content, said in a statement late on Thursday that the IFT regulator’s ruling followed its acquisition of cable and internet provider Axtel’s residential fiber optic business and related assets in 35 local districts.

Televisa said the resolution did not imply any anti-competitive behavior.

The IFT will launch a new review “to determine if some asymmetric measures will be necessary,” Televisa added, referring to actions the regulator could take to promote market competition.

The company said it viewed the regulator’s decision as “inconsistent” with other IFT rulings on substantial power in the same market. It said it will consider options for defending against the decision.

The IFT did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Frances Kerry)