Volaris should make money in December, be profitable in Q2, CEO says

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost airline Volaris should make money in December and will be profitable in the second quarter of 2021, by which time it is likely to be operating at or around 100% capacity, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Volaris President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, said in an interview he expected the company to be “EBIT positive” in December. But he did not want to predict whether it would make a profit in the final quarter.

Beltranena noted that the first quarter of the year was always the company’s toughest in the cyclical business, but that Volaris would be profitable in the second quarter of 2021. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Noe Torres; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)