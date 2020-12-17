Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Mercados

Nearly half of Solgold shareholders vote against reappointing CEO to board

By Reuters Staff

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gold and copper miner Solgold Plc’s chief executive Nick Mather was handed a strong rebuke on Thursday, with nearly half of the company’s shareholders voting against his reappointment to the miner’s board.

Solgold, backed by BHP and Newcrest , has sparred with two of its largest shareholders over funding for its mammoth Ecuador copper-gold project.

Solgold said in a release that 44.7% of investors voted against reappointing Mather as director at Thursday’s annual meeting.

The Ecuador-focused company agreed in May a financing package of up to $150 million and a $15 million bridge loan for its Alpala project with streaming company Franco-Nevada , defying Newcrest, which had urged it to raise funds via equity.

Solgold did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up