Norsk Hydro raises long-term cost cutting target

OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro announced deeper cost cuts as well as plans to grow within metal recycling, renewable energy and in its recently established batteries-making unit, the company said in a strategy update on Thursday.

Hydro, one of the world’s largest aluminium makers, now aims to cut costs by 8.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($963.23 million)between 2019 and 2025, up from a previous goal of 7.3 billion crowns from 2019 to 2023, the company said. ($1 = 8.8245 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)