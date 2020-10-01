UPDATE 1-Debt-laden Occidental to sell Colombia onshore assets for $825 million

(Adds background on debt, details on assets)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Debt-laden U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its onshore assets in Colombia to private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc for $825 million.

The cash-strapped company said it is continuing to advance other asset sales as it tries to find cash to pay off debt amid a crude price crash. It has so far announced over $2 billion worth of divestitures this year.

Occidental’s debt ballooned after it paid $38 billion to buy Anadarko Petroleum last year, an ill-timed bet on rising oil prices. The company had total long term debt of $36.03 billion as of June end, according to Refinitiv data.

In August, the company said it will sell some of its Wyoming, Colorado and Utah assets to Orion Mine Finance for about $1.33 billion.

The Colombia assets sale, expected to close in the fourth quarter, includes the company’s operations and working interests in the Llanos Norte, Middle Magdalena and Putumayo Basins.

Occidental said it will retain a presence in the South American nation through its offshore exploration blocks. (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)