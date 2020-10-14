Russia invites other BRICS countries to take part in Arctic oil and gas projects

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday he had invited other BRICS countries - Brazil, India, China and South Africa - to take part in joint oil and gas projects in the Arctic.

In a speech at a meeting of energy ministers from the group of major emerging economies, Novak added that the recovery on global energy markets would be slow in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Jon Boyle)