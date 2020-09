SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday it will open another round of offers for its Repar refinery in the state of Parana, after receiving two bids of similar values.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it had received offers from Ultrapar, a consortium led by Raizen, and China’s Sinopec. (Reporting Gabriel Araujo, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Chris Reese)