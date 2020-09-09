Warburg Pincus-backed Petz prices shares at 13.75 reais each in IPO -source

SAO PAULO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian pet store chain Petz , controlled by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus, priced its shares at 13.75 reais in an initial public offering on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

The price range for the IPO was between 12.25 reais and 15.25 reais. The company and its shareholders are still deciding on the amount of shares to be sold, the source said. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)