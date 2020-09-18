UPDATE 1-Brazil's BNDES readies sale of $1.4 bln stake in pulp maker Suzano

(Adds banks managing offer, details)

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp maker Suzano SA said its shareholder BNDESPar is planning a share offering to sell up to 150 million shares, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The offering could raise 7.5 billion reais ($1.39 billion), considering closing share prices. The final price of the shares will be set on Oct. 1.

This share offering is part of Brazil’s development bank BNDES unloading its multi-billion stock portfolio, as President Jair Bolsonaro’s government tries to reduce the Brazilian state’s presence in the economy.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA and XP Inc will manage the offering.